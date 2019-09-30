News 8 Honor Roll: Pittsford Pride!

PITTSFORD, NY (WROC)– Today our spotlight shines on all the Pittsford students who took part in homecoming celebrations over the weekend.

They threw a big parade, with banners and floats for each class.

There was also live music and loads of class spirit.

Way to show off your Pittsford pride!

