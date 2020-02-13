News 8 Honor Roll: “No One Eats Alone Day” assembly to teach inclusion

Our Honor Roll spotlight shines on these students at Roberto Clemente School No. 8 who took a big step toward being more inclusive.

The school — in partnership with Fidelis Care — hosted an assembly in honor of “No One Eats Alone Day.” It’s a day for students to learn about loneliness and the negative impact it can have.

Fidelis Care’s Director of Sales and Marketing Tom Julian said it’s important to break the cycle of isolation.

“In schools, that’s where isolation starts. After that comes bullying and after that comes violence. So if we can stop the isolation and get everyone involved, then we can hopefully stop the bullying and then stop the school violence,” Julian said.

