News 8 Honor Roll: Local senior creates a mural at the school

Today our spotlight shines on Gates Chili High School Senior, India who is painting a mural for the school.

The mural is located in the counseling suite. The semicolon is a universal symbol for suicide awareness and encourages people who may be struggling to keep on going.

We say great job to India!

