News 8 Honor Roll: Liberty Scholars deliver warmth

Today our spotlight shines on Liberty Scholars from Byron-Bergen who are giving the gift of warmth.

The students were inspired by a nation-wide non-profit organization that delivers blankets to children in need. The students will deliver their own hand-made blankets to Community Action Head Start in Batavia.

We say great job to all of you!

