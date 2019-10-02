News 8 Honor Roll: Leadership Skills!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on the Clyde-Savannah Middle School and high school students being honored for outstanding leadership skills.

Twelve students were nominated by staff members as leaders in the schools for their behavior during the month of September. More students will be recognized each month for different traits. Great job to these September honorees!

