News 8 Honor Roll: Latino club members sing to seniors

Students from a local Latino club who brought some holiday cheer to seniors on Thursday morning.

The students are from East Upper School. They sang popular Spanish Christmas songs to the seniors at the Ibero-American Action League.

They also offered each senior a small Christmas gift.

“What happened here today was a Paranda, that’s a Puerto Rican tradition similar to Christmas caroling,” teacher Kelly Wise said.

“The students wanted to maintain their culture, share their culture and give back to the community. So they decided to do this at school and also somewhere they could learn from people who were older and had more to offer.”

