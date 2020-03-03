News 8 Honor Roll: HS senior travels to Albany in support of music education

Today, our spotlight shines on a Brockport High School senior who traveled to Albany to help promote music education in public schools.

Claire Gratto joined in with the NYSSMA conference All State Vocal Jazz Ensemble as they performed two concerns at the state capitol.

The event kicks off Music in our Schools Month. We say great job to Claire!

