News 8 Honor Roll: Hockey team raises $1,500 for Nami Rochester

Today our spotlight shines on the Webster Schroeder’s Hockey Program that addressed the importance of mental health at one of their games.

Before the game — members from each team held up a single piece of paper signifying a reason they fight. The event also raised $1,500 for Nami Rochester.

We say great job to all of you!

