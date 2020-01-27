News 8 Honor Roll: German language students learn about the Brothers Grimm

Today our spotlight shines on German language students from Twelve Corners Middle School who learned about the origins of gingerbread and the Brothers Grimm.

In addition to reading several fairy tales, the students also built gingerbread houses. Other teachers and students then came and voted on their favorite creation.

We say great job to all of you!

