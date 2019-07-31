News 8 Honor Roll for July 31, 2019

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on the students in Fairport’s Jump Start Program.

They’re spending the summer preparing for kindergarten by participating in play-based learning.

These little Red Raiders are doing a great job getting ready for the year ahead.

