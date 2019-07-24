News 8 Honor Roll for July 24, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on a School of the Arts student Jayna Walker, who was selected for a teen police academy hosted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office this week.

The district says she was chosen for the academy based on her academics and character. The week-long program ends with a graduation ceremony on Friday. Great job!

