News 8 Honor Roll for July 10, 2019

BRIGHTON N.Y. (WROC) — Today our News 8 Celebrates spotlight shines on the students in the Brighton high school Lorax club, who planted trees and shrubs around town throughout the spring. Twelve corners middle school students also joined in to plant 100 baby trees and shrubs around the schools.

They went on to plant about 150 white pine and white spruce trees at Buckland Park. Great job!

