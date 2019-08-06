News 8 Honor Roll for August 6, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our Honor Roll spotlight shines on the students in the pride of Rochester marching band.

These RCSD students are all in grades 4 through 12. They’re practicing for performances in summer parades and fall shows.

You can see them at the Puerto Rican Festival, the Labor Day Parade, and at RCSD football games. Great job to all involved!

