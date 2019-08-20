News 8 Honor Roll for August 20, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– Today our spotlight shines on the student in the ”all-in” brass band.

They played outside Salem United Church in Rochester last night. These young musicians ranging in age from middle school to high school. They team up with mentor musicians to play in local parades and for a local charity. They went to Salem United to learn about the church’s nutrition center and put on a show. Great job!

