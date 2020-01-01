News 8 Honor Roll: Football players participate in Muddy’s Buddies program

Today our spotlight shines on members from the Irondequoit High School Football team who partnered with Muddy’s Buddies.

The program is a non-profit that partners youngsters facing medical challenges with local sports teams.

The team met Husayin, a young man with heart developmental issues since birth. We say great job to the players!

