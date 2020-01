Today our spotlight shines on Brockport High School Students whose art is on exhibit at the RIT “Start Here” art exhibition.

Samantha Mark won the School of Art Medical Illustration award and Madison Thomas also has her piece featured in the gallery.

Great job!

