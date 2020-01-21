News 8 Honor Roll: Basketball team raises $32,000 for charity

Today our spotlight shines on Pembroke’s Varsity Girl Basketball Team.

They managed to raise more than $32,000 for charity during their “Shooting for a Cure” charity game. All the donations went to Roswell Park Cancer Center for Research.

Helping others and having fun at the same time — great job!

