News 8 Honor Roll: Abraham Lincoln School leaves a special surprise for parents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on the third-grade bilingual students at Rochester’s Abraham Lincoln School No. 22.

They left a special surprise for their parents heading into a recent open house, their own cutouts sitting at their desks! The school tweeted out these photos with the message “Increased excitement equals increased attendance.” Well done!

