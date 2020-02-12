News 8 Honor Roll: 9 students receive Pittsford Pride award

Today our spotlight shines on nine students from the Pittsford Central School District who received the Pittsford Pride Citizenship recognition award.

They were selected by their schools for demonstrating excellent citizenship and positive leadership and we say great job to all of you!

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.