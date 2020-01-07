News 8 Honor Roll: 6th grade students meet with pen pals

Today our spotlight shines on sixth graders from Twelve Corners Middle School who took part in the inter-generational pen pal program.

For the past three years the English Language Arts Class has written letters to seniors at Jewish Senior Life.

Before the holiday break, those students got to meet their pen pals. We say great job to all of those students!

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.