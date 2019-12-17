News 8 Honor Roll: 5th graders give to families in need

Today our spotlight shines on these elementary students in Penfield doing their part to help people in need.

The fifth grade class at Harris Hill Elementary School chose to give to Operation Family Time for the holiday season.

It’s a Salvation Army program where kids and their families give gifts to other, less fortunate families. The program is unique in that students chose just what they wanted to do.

“We put drinks like hot chocolate and we did movies, books and games for families to have fun with,” one student said.



“We went to every classroom, and we got their donations and we put them in a bag and put them in the truck.”

Each year, this program helps cheer up more than 1,000 families in our area.

