News 8 Honor Roll: 19th Annual Rainbow Classic in Pittsford

Today our spotlight shines on students from both Pittsford Sutherland and Pittsford Mendon who faced off at the 19th annual Rainbow Classic.

The baketball game has been a tradition since 2001. The two schools play to raise money for the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

This year, the teams were able to present $30,000 check to the hospital. Congrats to both schools and all the students!

