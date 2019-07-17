Honor Roll: Webster students conquer space-themed escape room

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our Honor Roll spotlight shines on the youngsters in Webster who are doing a little summer learning at the Webster Public Library.

These students put on their thinking caps to conquer the library’s space-themed escape room, to celebrate this week’s 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Great job to these students for learning about that historic event, and having fun along the way.

Do you know a special student, class, or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.com, and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.