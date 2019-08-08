Honor Roll: Students at Hilton High School

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our News 8 Honor Roll spotlight shines on 26 members of Hilton High School’s class of 2019.

They’ve been recognized with the New York state seal of biliteracy. The award is given to high school grads who have attained a high level of proficiency in on or more languages in addition to English. Great job!

