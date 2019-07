ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Our Honor Roll spotlight shines today on seven graduates of Irondequoit High School, who have all chosen to join the military!

Avery Smith, Joey Turner, Paul Gately, and Luis Garbanzo are joining the Marines; Michael Madonia is going into the Air Force; and Sam Drew and Zane Endicott are headed to the Army.

We send only the best of luck to the grads, as well as our thanks for choosing to serve our country.