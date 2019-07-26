Honor Roll: Sodus Intermediate School at science camp

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday’s News 8 Honor Roll spotlight shines on 45 students from Sodus Intermediate School who presented their scientific findings on climate change and Lake Ontario flooding at this year’s “Get Real” Science Camp.

The students also researched selective breeding of apples and animals. Great job!

