Honor Roll: Nathaniel Rochester Community School No. 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in the Harambee Summer Literacy Program at Nathaniel Rochester Community School No. 3 have earned a spot on News 8 Honor Roll.

They got a visit from the founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre this week and read the book “When the Beat was Born,” learning about the history of hip hop.

