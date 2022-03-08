BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — These two students, Bella Dandrea and Addison McHenry, were both were taking guitar lessons, when they wanted to try their hands at writing an original song. Their teacher, Kelly Stevenson says that writing music is a great way to foster their own creativity. This one is called “Winter Song,” and you can give it a listen above.

Both Dandrea and McHenry are fairly new at guitar and music. Dandrea calls her dad one of her biggest musical influences, and says she grew up listening to and watching MTV. McHenry worked on the composition “Winter Song,” where Dandrea wrote the lyrics.

