GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our Honor Roll spotlight shines on the students in the Greece Blue Knights Marching Band.

They held a bottle and can drive earlier this month, going green and raising money in the process. Great job to you all!

Do you know a special student, class, or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.com, and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.