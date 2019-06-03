Today our spotlight shines on seventh-grade students from Spry Middle School who spent the day with civil war re-enactors.
It was hosted by Cushings Battery “A.”
Students tried on traditional clothing, learned about medicine and even saw a live cannon firing.
Great job to the students and Cushing Battery for the event.
Honor Roll: Civil War re-enactments at Spry Middle School
