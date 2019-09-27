Honor Roll: Allendale Columbia students of different grades learn together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This “Honor Roll” segment features Allendale Columbia.

The upper school students visited the lower school students last week — to read them books that they wrote in French.

Kids eye view at #AllendaleColumbia. Older kids wrote little books in French, and shared them with the younger students. It’s way to connect the older and younger kids, and learn a little something too! More on @News_8 and online at https://t.co/0ownAc1ljz. pic.twitter.com/8O483vNOVQ — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) September 20, 2019

It’s all part of the school’s Center for Global Engagement, and their new “Global Buddies” program, which encourages students to share experiences with each other.

