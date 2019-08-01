Brighton students, families members makemNews 8 Honor Roll for volunteering

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our News 8 Honor Rool spotlights the students and famlies of French Road Elementary School in Brighton.

They are spending a portion of their summer vacation volunteering for Foodlink. Great job to all!

Students and their families at French Road Elementary School volunteered at Foodlink in Rochester and in so doing, earned a spot on News 8 Honor Roll.

Do you know a special student, class, or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.com, and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.