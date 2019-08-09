Boces students earn spot on News 8 Honor Roll

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – E-Start students in the Monroe County One Boces Extended School Year Program earned a spot on the News 8 Honor Roll on Friday.

These students got work experience this summer by volunteering four mornings each week. These students are helping with food preparation, inventory, and cleaning at the Core Life Eatery. Great job!

Do you know a special student, class, or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.com, and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.

