Honor Roll: Students at Hilton High School

BERLIN (AP) — A Hamburg court says a 92-year-old former SS private will go on trial on 5,230 counts of accessory to murder on allegations that, in his role as a guard, he helped the Stutthof concentration camp function.

Spokesman Kai Wantzen told The Associated Press on Thursday that the suspect, identified by German media as Bruno Dey, will go on trial Oct. 17, after experts determined his health was good enough, so long as sessions are limited to two hours a day.