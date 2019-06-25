Today our spotlight shines on these graduating seniors from Penfield high school who held a parade for the local elementary school students.
Each senior held a sign indicating their post-graduation plans, to inspire the younger students to dream big.
In turn, the elementary students cheered them on and wished them luck.
Congratulations seniors, and great job to those young kids.
Honor Roll for June 25, 2019
