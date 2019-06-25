Honor Roll for June 25, 2019

News
Posted: / Updated:

Today our spotlight shines on these graduating seniors from Penfield high school who held a parade for the local elementary school students.
Each senior held a sign indicating their post-graduation plans, to inspire the younger students to dream big.
In turn, the elementary students cheered them on and wished them luck.
Congratulations seniors, and great job to those young kids.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss