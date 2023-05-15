ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was another successful mission for Honor Flight.

58 veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and the Cold War returned to Rochester from Washington, D.C. Sunday where they visited the various war memorials.

“Even the stoniest veterans will have a little bit of a tear at some point in their eye over the weekend and most of them have said, ‘oh my gosh, I was with people who served in Vietnam’ with them…they could talk to one another. They felt supported and really adored and appreciated by everyone they saw,” said Richard Stewart, President and CEO of Honor Flight.

This was the 77th mission for Honor Flight, which brings local veterans back and forth to the nation’s capital six times a year.

To date, Honor Flight has flown 3,831 vets, with the next mission planned for around Father’s Day.