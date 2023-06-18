ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Honor Flight Rochester welcomed back veterans across all branches this Father’s Day with a successful return of Mission 78.

Organizers say 60 local veterans embarked on this mission, with over 50 Vietnam War veterans alongside Cold War and Post Vietnam War veterans taking flight in recognition of their service.

Helping welcome home veterans from their “trip of a lifetime” was Vietnam veteran William Schrader, member and treasurer of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 20.

Last Father’s Day, Schrader and his son were on Honor Flight Mission 72.

“It was probably one of the best trips I ever had, they treat the veterans with the greatest of respect, there is someone there to take care of everything for you,” explains Schrader, “and a lot of the Vietnam vets that had a bad welcome home back in the day— I suggest that as many of them as possible sign up for the Honor Flight. It is an experience you will remember for the rest of your lives.”

Since 2008, Honor Flight Rochester has flown 3,889 veterans to Washington, D.C., funded by the community.

“It’ll bring a tear to your eyes when you see the memorials down there,” says Schrader.

For more information on how to donate, or to get on the flight, visit Honor Flight Rochester online here.