CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Honeoye man Friday night after they say he had heroin with him while at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.

Ryan Parkinson was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. Parkinson was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in the Village of Clifton Springs Court to answer to the charges on a later date.