Homestead for Hope cuts ribbon on new rotary farm store and classroom

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Homestead for Hope held its first ribbon cutting event Wednesday for the grand opening of their rotary farm store and classroom.

The store is the first-established business open to the public from the orgranization.

It’s located near the Erie Canal in Spencerport.

The non-profit community farm serves young adults over the age of 16 both with and without disabilities, and provides them with a place to learn, to work, and to grow.

“It’s a really fun program in Spencerport, New York, and I like it because there’s animals, bunnies, chickens, and I get to meet new people, make new friends , and learn to do farm work,” said apprentice Rebecca Short.

The store is open Wednesdays from 1 p.m. top 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.