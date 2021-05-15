Homer Police rescue fawn wandering in road

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Homer Police Department shared photos of a fawn they rescued on Friday.
The post reads,
“Yesterday officers with the Homer Police Department responded to an animal complaint on South Main St regarding a fawn wandering in the roadway. The officer stopped traffic and the fawn was removed from the roadway by residents. It was left alone in the wooded area of a backyard with hopes that its mother would return but after several hours she did not. Officers contacted a wildlife rehab center, who specializes in caring for fawns and it was transported to the center by a volunteer. Great job to everyone involved.”HOMER POLICE DEPARTMENT ON FACEBOOK