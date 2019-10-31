Home Security: Keeping your family safe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to keeping your family safe at home our expert says it comes down to three simple words – peace of mind.

“I don’t want a stranger in my house unless I invite them,” said John Romero, President of Keystone Security Systems during a recent conversation about home security. “I’m a gadget guy. I like all of the bells and whistles.”

Romero said first identify what you value – your property, family, and pets. Then determine how to keep those things safe, not just from intruders and online hackers, but also from dangers like fire or water damage.

In the past home security was a passive process. Now with technology like our smartphone, it’s an active process. Technology allows you to set the alarm remotely, receive an alert for activity, and even see the exact moment when someone makes an approach on your property. “So you can view through cameras and see what’s going on on your property, unlock doors, open your overhead door in your garage, or close it,” Romero said.

Figuring out your home’s vulnerabilities is the next step. Then you match the technology to sure up those gaps. Romero said, “It’s all about risk management.”

The key is to be proactive according to Romero. You can start with basic security features and then add on to your system over time. “I want to make sure my family is safe and I want to come home and not have to worry,” he said.

It all comes down to those three little words that mean so much – peace of mind.