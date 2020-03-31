Home births increase amid COVID-19 pandemic, but doctors say expecting moms are safer in hospitals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As COVID-19 cases have increased locally, some expecting mothers are turning to alternative birthing solutions.

According to Julia Sittig, the co-founder of Beautiful Birth Choices, a Rochester based educational childbirth center, the demand for home births has actually outpaced the capacity of the local birthing community.

“The home birth community is completely maxed out, and home birth midwives don’t have the ability to take more clients right now,” said Sittig.

Medical professionals say expecting mothers should not be turning to home births out of fear.

“The answer is not a home birth, the answer is to maintain social distancing now, so that we are really minimizing the prevalence of coronavirus in their community,” said Daniel Grace, the Associate Chair of Obstetrics Rochester Regional Health.

Rochester Regional Health and other local hospital groups have implemented policies to further reduce chances women contract COVID-19 while in labor. These measures include an increased on telemedicine during the prenatal care stage. Furthermore, a Department of Health directive limits any adult patient from having support visitors for the time being.

While some hospitals had implemented policies that banned support people in the labor rooms, governor Cuomo issued a directive that overruled that policy this weekend. The new directive allows one individual to enter the room and support a laboring mother.

That said, it’s vitally important for both expecting mothers and their support person to be honest about their exposure levels and whether or not they demonstrate symptoms. If a support person is ill, it’s important for expecting mothers to have a backup for the safety of everyone at the hospital.

“It is important that someone who is pregnant does have a plan for a backup support person in case their support person is ill at the time of their labor, but 100 percent we are allowing support people to be available,” said Dr. Grace.

According to the CDC, there’s currently not enough data to determine whether pregnant women and infants are more susceptible to COVID-19.

To further limit any potential exposure to the virus, the medical community recommends that everyone in an expecting household practice extreme isolation 2 weeks prior to the birth and through the birth.

While home birth midwives are also taking extra precautions in light of COVID-19, even home births involve potential for exposure. Dr. Grace says that in opting for a home birth, expecting mothers may not be decreasing their risk of contracting the virus and are taking on other risks.

“Ultimately we do know that delivery in the hospital remains the safer option and that home delivery conveys a greater risk to mom and baby regardless of the [COVID-19] situation,” said Dr. Grace.