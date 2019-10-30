Hollywood and race collide in World Premiere at JCC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The JCC CenterStage will present the World Premiere of “Division Street” November 2-17 at the Hart Theatre in Brighton.

The production is another collaboration with playwright Jason Odell Williams. The two previously collaborated on 2016’s “Church and State.”

Esther Winter, who plays Nia, and Scott Adams, who plays Trey – the Hollywood agent for Nia’s husband, discussed the play Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“The play ‘Division Street’ is the story about a loving married Hollywood interracial couple and what happens to them on the night of the Golden Globes when the business and the manager gets in between them and their relationship,” said Winter.

David Andreatta plays the husband Robert.

For Adams, the process of getting into character included shaving his head. “He’s a white guy from the suburbs who acts black,” Adams said of his character. “He has adopted black culture, listens to hip hop and dates black women and speaks even with the rhythms and cadences of a black guy. And he wishes he were black. Nia, Esther’s character, calls him on it and they get into these very fiery, fun, and hopefully illuminating debates about the appropriateness of that.”

There’s lots of humor in the story, but also a powerful theme. “It’s really about appropriation and how people of color are portrayed in movies and on television,” said Winter. “A large argument ensues during the play and it’s very illuminating. As Scott said, a lot of issues come up and Nia has a lot to say and she says it!”

This world premiere could be the beginning of a long run for this play. “I feel that way and it’s really exciting,” Adams said. “There’s just three of us on stage and we’re saying these words that are being said for the first time. It’s all done in real-time, in the 90 minutes before the limo comes to pick them up for the Golden Globes. So it’s done in real-time and there’s a real sense of fun and an honor of being a part of it.”

For tickets and more information call (585) 461-2000 or go online to the JCC CenterStage website.