ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Holidays at the Market entered its 25th year this season in Rochester.

Dozens flocked to the Rochester Public Market and got to participate in festive, family-fun activities including arts and crafts, holiday hay rides, decorate holiday cookies, visit Santa, and more.

Dozens of vendors put on holiday displays of food delicacies, stocking stuffers, art, crafts, and gifts.

Holidays at the Market begins at 10 a.m. every Sunday leading up to Christmas.