Holiday rush: Christmas tree farm sees hundreds of people day after Thanksgiving

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The day after Thanksgiving drew hundreds of people out to one local Christmas tree farm, Woody Acres in Penfield. Many with very specific criteria as they searched for the perfect tree.

“Whatever fits in the room, it’s got to fit the room we like a narrow, tall, and our kids we want them to like it,” said Rob Denton.

“We like blue tint on trees, sharp color tree and smell,” said Chris Sweeney. “Minty smell that goes around house,” said his son Cal.

Owner of the farm Dave Woodward says the planning process for this season started months ago,.

“We have to order seedlings several months in advance, we started planting them in April,” he said.

Woodward said to just be outdoors, and spend a day talking about different types of trees and smells, is something he thinks everyone needed.

“Everybody wants to celebrate, they’ve all been cooped up this year, they love getting out,” he said.

“It’s a nice tradition to start the Christmas season,” said Mary Kay.

Woodward said there was added sanitization for people to use and plenty of space to distance and stay within their families.

At Woody Acres you can choose and cut your own tree, and they provide saws, carts and twines as well.