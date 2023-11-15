ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Need ideas for celebrating the holiday season with family? We have you covered with our list of fun holiday events in the Rochester area.

November 18, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Greece Ridge Express, located in the Greece Ridge Mall at Burlington Court near the entrance. Rides will cost $2.

November 18, 10 a.m. — The Welcome Santa Parade at Greece Ridge Mall, located near the Children’s Play Area.

November 22 to December 10th — The Nutcracker at the Eastman Theatre and Fort Hill Performing Arts Center

November 28 to December 30 — A Christmas Carol at Geva Theatre, a Rochester holiday tradition since 1985.

December 2, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Liberty Pole Lighting and Parade from the Liberty Pole to Roc Holiday Village. There will be characters dressed as elves, Santa, and more to greet the kids.

December 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Hockey competition with a chance to meet retired New York Rangers captain and Olympic Silver medalist for Team USA, Ryan Callahan. This event will be held at the Roc Holiday Village skating rink by the Ryan Callahan Foundation which is a non-profit created for children who are battling cancer.