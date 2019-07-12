Hog wild at Genesee County Fair

The Genesee County Fair will feature some new attractions this year, including the introduction of a second weekend.

The fair will go from Friday, July 12 to Saturday, July 20 at the Fairgrounds in Batavia. Organizer Suzanne Duyssen, a Board Member with the Genesee County Agricultural Society, discussed what to expect at this year’s fair Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“New this year we have a preview night,” said Duyssen. “We’re going to eight days instead of six days. So tonight we’re going to open the doors at 4 o’clock. Midway opens at 4:00 p.m. and then karaoke qualifiers at 7:00 p.m. under the Entertainment Tent and then we have some of the food booths open.”

By going from six to eight days the fair will add a second weekend. “We had to do that to accommodate all the animals,” Duyssen said. “So we’ve got many, many more draft horses coming in this year. They’re doing shows Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.”

The Genesee County Fair dates back to 1839. Once again, this year’s fair will feature a Kid’s Day on Wednesday, July 17 and a Family Day on Saturday, July 20. “It’s $5 a carload and on Wednesday, it’s Kid’s Day,” said Duyssen. “So from Noon to 4 o’clock, you pay the $5 a carload, the kids 16 and under get $10 wristbands to ride from Noon to 4. And then on Saturday, the last day of the fair, the twentieth, is Family Day. You get for $50, you get a carload, up to 7 people, in, and that gets you not only entry to the Fair, but it also gets the family wristbands for rides from Noon to 4.”

Duyssen said this year will also feature the return of pig racing. “I’m really excited about this,” she said. “This is the first year that we’ve had them, in, I think since the nineties. So I’ve seen them in a couple of different fairs that I’ve attended and we’re really excited about it. They get the kids involved, and family involved, so we’re really excited. They’re doing three shows a day.”

A local girl from Alexander will also do some trick riding after the draft horse show on Sunday.

For more information about this year’s Genesee County Fair visit their Facebook page or go to GCFair.com.