Hockey game to honor Jeff Farrell, benefit Mario Lemieux Foundation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Sunday was a day of hockey at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Rochester as dozens gathered to honor the life of Jeffrey Farrell who was killed in January 2019 when a tractor trailer drove off an embankment and struck him while he was working on a storm drain. Farrell was 30 years old.

His family wanted to find a way to celebrate his life and have a positive impact on the lives of others.

In 1996, Jeff’s mother Carol was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. After treatment, she has been in remission for more than 20 years.

Family members said Jeffrey was passionate about hockey and supporting cancer research through the Mario Lemieux Foundation. The foundation supports research for Lymphomas and Leukemia.

The event was put on to honor Jeff’s life while supporting a great cause that he was passionate about.

Jeffrey’s two adult recreational teams, the Ice Pyrates and the Martians took part in a friendly face-off.

There were also raffles, a 50/50, chuck-a-puck, and silent auctions for signed Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres memorabilia. Jeffrey was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Children were able to enjoy facepainting, crafts, and other family fun before the game at 2 p.m.

A percentage of all food purchases at the Bill Gray’s Taproom during the event was donated to the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

Picture courtesy of Jeffrey Farrell’s family.