ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, June 13 the expansion of an initiative to offer more paid leave time for state workers that become new parents.

The expansion will give 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to over 80 percent of the state workforce. It will be the first time in state history that a majority of state workers have access to the benefit.

“No one should have to choose between a paycheck and caring for their newborn child,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “In my State of the State, I put forward a nation-leading proposal to offer fully paid parental leave benefits to New York State employees — and today we are making good on that promise. By extending fully paid parental leave to over 80 percent of State employees, New York is leading by example and providing a critical line of support for hardworking families.”

The governor also announced an agreement with the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) that will expand paid parental leave to over 52,000 employees. Hochul also announced pending agreements with the Public Employees Federation (PEF) and United University Professions (UUP) to expand their parental leave benefits. If ratified, a grand total of more than 150,000 state workers will benefit from the expansion, including 10,000 state employees that became eligible for the leave after a policy bulletin in February. The state’s Office of Employee Relations will be working with the state’s remaining unions on extending the benefit to their employees through collective bargaining.

The Governor first announced this initiative as part of her State of the State Address earlier in the year. In 2021, the governor signed into law legislation that expanded the Paid Family Leave Act – enacted in 2016 – to include language that allows employees to care for sick siblings under the act.

“By removing financial barriers and ensuring time for bonding with their newborns, the expansion of New York’s paid parental leave program empowers parents to embrace this transformative journey without sacrificing their economic security,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. “This bold step reaffirms Governor Hochul’s commitment to supporting working parents and recognizing the invaluable role they play in shaping our future. We stand united in our mission to build a society where every family can thrive, and this benefit is a giant leap towards that vision.”

Governor Hochul also announced that the State Department of Labor will be launching a campaign to inform new and expectant fathers of the benefits available to them, including paternity leave. An example of the campaign can be found at the link here.