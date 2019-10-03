HIV cases in NYS continue to decrease

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New numbers from the New York State Health Department show that HIV cases in New York are continuing to go down.

The numbers are declining so fast, that the state is on track to end the AIDS epidemic by next year.

All of this comes after New York started the “Ending the Epidemic” initiative in 2014.

New diagnoses for last year reached an all-time low of just under 2,500, which is an 11 percent drop from 2017 and a 28 percent drop since 2014.

Last year, nearly 32,000 New Yorkers took HIV-prevention medication, which is a 32 percent jump over 2017.